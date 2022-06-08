"Why is that so hard for people?" - Former WWE head writer weighs in on fans' opinions of MJF's rivalry with Tony Khan 

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has weighed in with his opinion on the situation involving MJF and AEW president Tony Khan, questioning why fans find it difficult to admit that they have been "worked."

After months of backstage conflict between the two men, tensions boiled over on the June 1 edition of AEW Dynamite when MJF cut a promo for the ages at Khan's expense.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman referenced WWE, the fact that he is a major draw for AEW and how Khan is not fit to be in the position of power he's in. He also called the AEW president "a f*****g mark."

Speaking on the latest edition of Writing with Russo with Dr. Chris Featherstone, the former WCW Champion commented on how fans see the angle. Russo went on to say that he doesn't understand why the fans would be angry if they had been "worked."

“Here’s the funny thing, then they doubled down because then comes the part where they know they were worked, but they’re still kind of trying to convince you it’s - no. That’s what bothers me, [Chris] and I would have no problem saying “bro I got worked,” why is that so hard for people? Why is it so hard man?”[5:36-6:05]

It is unclear at the time of writing whether or not the rivalry is 100% genuine, and fans will have to stay tuned to find out what happens next.

You can watch the rest of the clip between Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone right here:

MJF recently no-showed a meet-and-greet with AEW fans

The Double or Nothing weekend didn't just feature one of the biggest pay-per-view events of the year, but also a meet-and-greet session with some of the biggest stars in AEW.

However, one person who was advertised to appear was MJF, but that session never materialized. Instead, MJF didn't show up at the event and was even rumored to be heading out of Las Vegas, Nevada on a red-eye plane.

What a reaction from the crowd. A star is born! Wardlow’s decimation of MJF was nothing short of spine tingling at #AEWDoN What a reaction from the crowd. A star is born! Wardlow’s decimation of MJF was nothing short of spine tingling at #AEWDoN. What a reaction from the crowd. A star is born!

Many people wondered whether or not Friedman would get on the plane, and maybe even no-show the pay-per-view event itself. However, Friedman did eventually show up to the event and was defeated by long-time rival Wardlow.

The level of animosity Maxwell Jacob Friedman is showing of late is already at a fever pitch, and is more than capable of leaving Tony Khan high and dry. As such, whether all of it is a work or a shoot, it is most certainly compelling television.

