Former WWE Intercontinental Champion's son reacts to Cody Rhodes' return at WrestleMania 38

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38. Austin Gunn, son of former Intercontinental Champion Billy Gunn, tweeted his reaction to the same.

After leaving AEW, the former TNT Champion was widely expected to return to the company where he began his career. With that said, Rhodes' departure from All Elite Wrestling was a shock to many.

Cody was Seth Rollins' mystery opponent at WrestleMania 38, where he received a humongous reaction. The former AEW star beat The Visionary upon his return. Meanwhile, Austin Gunn took to Twitter with a simple tweet, referring to Cody as "Legend."

Check out Gunn's tweet about Cody below:

While it's unclear if Cody had a hand in Austin getting hired at AEW, he was the one to announce his signing during an episode of Dark. If anything, this gesture points out Austin's respect for his former colleague.

Cody Rhodes believes he's the best wrestler in the world

During a recent interview with Variety, Rhodes revealed his conversation with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. The American Nightmare told McMahon that the 36-year-old considers himself to be the best wrestler in the world.

"I told Vince McMahon, Bruce Prichard and Nick Khan — this very small circle of individuals — I told them what I truly believe and it’s that I’m the best wrestler in the world, said Cody Rhodes. And to go further with it, I actually don’t think there’s a close second. But with that said, the opportunity now exists to prove it, and that’s what I’m most excited about." (H/T Variety)

From that statement, Cody is taking a page out of CM Punk's book. It remains to be seen how things will shape up for the former Intercontinental Champion.

