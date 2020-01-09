Cody Rhodes reveals that son of former WWE Superstar hired by AEW

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 09, 2020

Jan 09, 2020 IST SHARE

Cody Rhodes

On AEW Dark, it was revealed that the son of former WWE Superstar Billy Gunn, has been hired by AEW. Austin Gunn has competed in dark matches over the last two weeks teaming with his father in tag matches.

Well Cody just made the announcement that #AEW just hired Austin Gunn #AEWDark — Gregory Scott Benson (@1985GregoryB) January 9, 2020

The announcement was reported by someone attending the event and others also showed the pair in action against Shawn Spears and Peter Avalon in the AEW Dark match after Dynamite.

It was also reported a while back that Kipp Sopp owned the rights to the Billy Gunn name and also recently trademarked the following names:

Austin Gunn

Son Of A Gunn

Gunn Club

Who is Austin Gunn?

Austin Gunn is the younger son of Billy Gunn and has been wrestling for some time now. He wrestled for various companies such as Outlaw Wrestling, Steel Domain Wrestling, Wisconsin Pro Wrestling, MCW Pro Wrestling, and had recently worked for ROH.

In fact, it was announced that he signed with ROH last year, but obviously, something changed in the last 6 months. It'll be interesting to see how he will fit into AEW's ever-growing roster. He has the lineage and... ahem the assets, to be successful in All Elite Wrestling.

Here's hoping that his run with the company turns out to be a successful one.