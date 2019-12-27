10-Time WWE Tag Team Champion and his son to take on Santana and Ortiz on AEW Dark

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Dec 27, 2019

Dec 27, 2019 IST

Billy Gunn will team up with his son to take on Proud-N-Powerful

If you thought you had seen the unthinkable, think again. It has just been announced that Billy Gunn and his son, Austin Gunn, will be taking on Santana and Ortiz on the AEW Dark Homecoming Episode in Jacksonville, Florida on January 01, 2020.

Wrestling Inc reported the news and the other matches that have been confirmed so far are as follows:

SCU vs. Kip Sabian and The Hybrid 2

Santa and Ortiz (Proud-N-Powerful) vs. Austin Gunn and Billy Gunn

Nightmare collective to make an appearance

In another piece of interesting news, it was also reported that WWE executives were unhappy with the "Billy Gunn" name appearing on the AEW Dynamite. It's unclear whether Billy Gunn owned the rights to the name.

It now appears that Billy Gunn (Kipp Sopp) has filed three new trademarks which are "Austin Gunn", "Son Of A Gunn" and "Gunn Club." This is not the first time the father-son duo will be in the ring together. They participated in the Battle Royal at All In last year.

Austin Gunn has been active in the professional circuit since 2017 and has also appeared in Ring of Honor. It should make for an interesting match with father and son teaming up.