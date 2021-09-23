Former WWE Intercontinental Champion has high praise for Kenny Omega vs. Bryan Danielson at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega have the whole wrestling world talking following their epic clash at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam. One of the many people taking to Twitter to discuss the match is wrestling legend Lance Storm.

Danielson and Omega's bout went to a 30-minute draw, where the two stars gave it their all in front of the fans at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Bryan Danielson shined in his AEW in-ring debut, as the former WWE Champion showed that he undoubtedly still has it. He showed resilience and tremendous heart, all in the face of the stiff and vicious strikes dished out by The Cleaner.

As the match came down to the wire, Omega and Danielson went all out, trying to score a victory before the time limit had run out. However, just as The American Dragon was about to lock in his submission finisher, the bell rang.

Lance Storm took to Twitter to praise the match between the two stars and said the bout was everything he wanted out of professional wrestling.

"Holy **** @bryandanielson vs @KennyOmegamanX was pretty much everything I want out of my professional wrestling. That was some Excellent, Excellent pro wrestling. #AEWDynamiteGrandSlam," tweeted Lance Storm.

One fan responded by asking if we could expect to see Storm vs. Danielson in the future. He simply responded by saying that he's thankful for the matches they've been able to have in the past.

AEW World Champion Kenny Omega makes a statement after match with Bryan Danielson

Following his epic encounter with Bryan Danielson, Kenny Omega took to Twitter to make it very clear that he does not want to run it back with The American Dragon.

"Ain’t gonna be no rematch," tweeted Kenny Omega.

It will be interesting to see what's next for Bryan Danielson after his time limit draw with Kenny Omega.

