"Simply because of guts" - Former WWE manager backs CM Punk's explosive comments at media scrum; blames AEW executive

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell shared his thoughts on the backstage brawl between CM Punk and The Elite. He backed CM Punk's statements and blamed the Young Bucks.

Punk won the AEW World Championship by beating Jon Moxley this past Sunday at All Out. In the post-event media scrum, Punk accused the Elite (Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks) of leaking information and called them "irresponsible EVPs."

The comments did not go down well with the trio and ended up in a backstage brawl that involved throwing chairs, punching and biting. Ultimately, a lot of people had to intervene and stop the drama.

In a recent post on Twitter, Dutch Mantell took Punk's side, citing the fact that it takes a lot of guts to open up in front of the media. He blamed the Young Bucks for not being able to control their emotions and warned Tony Khan about the consequences.

"As for the @AEW debacle, I don’t have a dog in the fight but I’m tending to side with @CMPunk simply because of guts. He said what he said in public so everybody heard it. The @youngbucks didn’t like it…thus the confrontation backstage. @TonyKhan you got a mess. @WSI_YouTube," Dutch Mantell tweeted.

Jim Cornette backs CM Punk's All Out media rant

Not just Dutch Mantell, but Jim Cornette also supported CM Punk as he took a dig at The Elite, Colt Cabana and Hangman Page while addressing the media after the event.

During the press conference, the 43-year-old also took a shot at Page for a promo earlier this year, in which the latter made issues between the former and Colt Cabana.

Speaking on a recent episode of Jim Cornette Drive Thru, the veteran seemingly agreed that Page was the irresponsible one.

"They like to just run their d**k lickers behind people’s backs and in quiet instead of doing it out in front of them or in public. But, if we’re talking about unprofessional behavior and or telling the truth – imagine that – on television, then Page crossed that Rainbow Bridge first with that promo."

As a result of the brawl, CM Punk and the Elite have reportedly been suspended and stripped of their respective titles. It remains to be seen how the three will be booked if they return to the company.

