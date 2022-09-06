"Crossed that Rainbow Bridge first" - WWE veteran backs CM Punk's fiery rant at All Out media scrum

CM Punk might have won the AEW World Championship at All Out but the veteran did not leave the event without becoming the subject of controversy. After his fiery rant during the recent media scrum, a WWE veteran firmly backed Punk's statement.

Shortly after the recent All Out pay-per-view, Tony Khan sat down with various talents to discuss the event and the promotion going forward. CM Punk took the moment to address the recent rumors surrounding him, taking a shot at Hangman Page and The Elite in the process.

During the recent Jim Cornette Drive Thru, the former wrestling manager questioned fans' reactions to CM Punk's All Out media scrum statements:

"I see a lot of people on Twitter today going: ‘How dare Punk do something like this?’ Well, I believe the motivating factor in all of this was when ol’ [Hangman Page] did the exact same thing – only not as good – and in [a] more passive-aggressive way, which is [how] the [Young Bucks] and all of their little buckaroos do things," Cornette pointed out. (02:55 onward)

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo This is the promo caused CM Punk to go off on Hangman Page last night. This is the promo caused CM Punk to go off on Hangman Page last night. https://t.co/zNg1ra9FgS

Cornette continued, seemingly implying that Hangman Page and The Young Bucks are the unprofessional ones:

"They like to just run their d**k lickers behind people’s backs and in quiet instead of doing it out in front of them or in public. But, if we’re talking about unprofessional behavior and or telling the truth – imagine that – on television, then Page crossed that Rainbow Bridge first with that promo." (3:26 onward).

At this stage, Hangman Page has not made any public statements regarding CM Punk's comments. Reports have been flooding in about a backstage altercation between the World Champion and The Elite.

Jim Cornette believes that CM Punk was simply defending himself from Hangman Page's previous actions

Jim Cornette has been an avid supporter of CM Punk in AEW, as the veteran has praised the former WWE Champion multiple times. Due to this, it would have shocked listeners if Cornette slammed Punk's media scrum statement.

Cornette continued during the same podcast, claiming that the World Champion was only retaliating during the media scrum:

"He was trying to do a shoot interview as a shoot on Punk, in front of Punk, in the middle of the ring on live TV before their big pay-per-view match!" Cornette exclaimed. "(…)Punk ought to come out and tell the truth about what happened, how is that unprofessional? [Hangman] did it to him when he was not ready on a television show?" (04:14 onward).

It's currently unclear whether or not Punk will address anything on the upcoming AEW Dynamite, but after MJF's return, the two will inevitably clash.

Could the media scrum and backstage brawl have ruined any build-up for the MJF vs. CM Punk championship match? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Please credit Jim Cornette's Drive Thru

