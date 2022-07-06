"How f**king ignorant stupid can a human being be?" - Wrestling legend brutally slams Jon Moxley for his recent AEW match

Jim Cornette once again slammed AEW star Jon Moxley for taking an outlandish wrestling approach during the Blood and Guts match last week.

Hot off the heels of an Interim AEW World Championship triumph at Forbidden Door, Mox continued his winning ways last Wednesday. The Blackpool Combat Club, along with Eddie Kingston, Santana, and Ortiz defeated The Jericho Appreciation Society in a barbaric structure.

Given Jon Moxley's violent in-ring nature, it didn't come as a surprise when he used the deadliest weapons available to make his opponents bleed. As always, Cornette took issue with it.

Speaking on The Experience podcast, Cornette called the former WWE Superstar a "complete idiot" for weaponizing fake broken glass:

"Moxley dumped out a bag of broken glass. And even if it was gimmick sugar glass, people don't know that. So how f**king ignorant stupid can a human being be? If I'm sitting there watching a television program, a wrestling match, and somebody dumps out a bunch of broken glass, I said well, that is the stupidest thing I've ever seen, and that guy's a complete idiot," Cornette said. (7:30)

Cornette added that the booking of the match seemed "unsavory" and made every wrestler involved look like "trash".

"How unsavory can this be now they're rolling around in broken glass. And then he [Mox] Piledrives one of the heels on the broken glass, and he gets his juice that way (..) Broken glass and the thumbtacks are coming up. It makes wrestling and wrestlers look like the worst kind of trash, filth people, stupid, ignorant, trash, filth People," he continued. (8:26)

You can check out the full episode below:

Jon Moxley will be in action on AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley will look to keep building up his momentum when he defends his newly won Interim AEW World Championship on Dynamite tonight.

The Death Rider will lock horns with Royal Rampage winner Brody King in a buzzworthy bout. The two men are expected to headline the show in Rochester, New York.

This will be King's second singles bout in AEW, with his previous solo bout dating back to the May 11th tapings of Dark: Elevation this year.

While the 35-year-old veteran has hardly lost a clash in the company, it is unlikely that he'll be the one to dethrone Jon Moxley.

However, fans might witness pandemonium all over the arena if either The House of Black or The Blackpool Combat Club interferes during the matchup.

(If you use any quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit the Jim Cornette Experience podcast)

What did Brock Lesnar tell Vince McMahon the first time they met? Hear it from a WWE Hall of Famer.

LIVE POLL Q. Do you agree with Jim Cornette? Yes No 4 votes so far