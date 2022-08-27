"Wrestling does suffer from a lot of misconceptions" - Former WWE manager criticizes Athena fka Ember Moon's recent segment with current champion (Exclusive)

Athena, formerly known as Ember Moon in WWE, was criticized by Dutch Mantell for her recent segment with Jade Cargill.

On this week's AEW Rampage, Cargill spoke in a backstage interview as we got one step closer to a TBS Championship match between her and Athena at All Out 2022. The former NXT Women's Champion eventually jumped her arch-rival during the segment.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, Mantell explained why he wasn't impressed with Cargill and Athena's backstage brawl and pointed out the flaws in the angle:

"That's another example of a five feet distance because the girl was right there. Couldn't she have looked over there and saw her? It's a set, people know that. That's just piece me to death. Wrestling does suffer from a lot of misconceptions, anyway. She was talking about the girl and the girl was right there," said Mantell. [1:06:04 - 1:07:00]

Mark Henry pitched the idea of a possible talent trade between AEW's Jade Cargill and WWE's Sasha Banks

A few weeks ago, Mark Henry pitched the idea of a potential talent trade between AEW and WWE, involving the TBS Champion and the former RAW Women's Champion.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Henry claimed he would like to see Sasha Banks in AEW. Whereas Jade Cargill could transition from Tony Khan's promotion to signing with the Stamford-based company.

Henry said:

"There's always one professional athlete on a team that doesn't wanna be there anymore and they request a trade. That's the situation I present. Sasha Banks tells the WWE 'I request a trade, I wanna go somewhere else' and the WWE reaches out to AEW President Tony Khan and says 'We'll trade you Sasha Banks for the right to Jade Cargill.''

Banks' alleged issues with the creative led to her and Naomi walking out during an episode of Monday Night RAW a few months ago.

Meanwhile, Cargill is enjoying the best run of her professional career at the moment. The TBS Champion is unbeaten in AEW and has defended her title numerous times.

