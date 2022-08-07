Wrestling legend wants interesting talent trade of Sasha Banks and top female star between WWE and AEW

Mark Henry has pitched a unique trade between WWE and AEW involving Sasha Banks and Jade Cargill.

Sasha Banks shocked the world by walking out of RAW alongside Naomi in May 2022. The two were dubbed ''unprofessional'' and suspended indefinitely by WWE for their actions. Since her alleged exit, The Boss' has left fans wondering about her return to the global juggernaut.

Meanwhile, Banks has been making various non-WWE appearances. She was recently spotted with AEW star Danhausen at C2E2, a convention held in Chicago.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Mark Henry suggested a cross-promotional talent trade involving Banks and the current TBS Champion:

"There's always one professional athlete on a team that doesn't wanna be there anymore and they request a trade. That's the situation I present. Sasha Banks tells the WWE 'I request a trade, I wanna go somewhere else' and the WWE reaches out to AEW President Tony Khan and says 'We'll trade you Sasha Banks for the right to Jade Cargill,'' said Henry. (06.25-07.00)

The WWE Hall of Famer further detailed the potential benefits of this talent swap for both the companies:

"This way, y'all gotta a future prospect that can be a champion that's undefeated, that has beaten everybody in the company," he added. (7.03-7.17)

Top female AEW stars are keen to wrestle Sasha Banks

Speculation of The Boss leaving WWE has prompted fans to ponder upon the possibility of her AEW arrival. Many wrestling veterans have shared their two cents on the matter. Meanwhile, many top AEW female stars have welcomed the idea of wrestling the popular star.

Britt Baker lauded the former SmackDown Women's champion for her wrestling skills. She also expressed her desire to lock horns with Banks one day.

During a signing with The Asylum Wrestling Store, AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa challenged Banks to a fight:

"I told you, I’m not afraid of nobody. If Sasha wants – if ‘The Boss’ wants some from La Mera Mera, she got it, she got it coming. Hell yeah. That’s how I do.”

(You can read more here)

Soa✨ @Soawax_ Who your dream match Aew vs WWE ?

Mine is Thunder Rosa vs Sasha Banks Who your dream match Aew vs WWE ?Mine is Thunder Rosa vs Sasha Banks https://t.co/hu3kkRF5KH

Given the recent administrative changes in WWE, it will be interesting to see Banks' next career move. Considering The Boss' star power, Tony Khan could also be looking to have her on the AEW roster. Only time will tell where Banks heads next.

Should The Boss ink a deal with All Elite Wrestling? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

