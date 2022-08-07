Sasha Banks spotted with popular AEW star in first public appearance since reported WWE release

Sasha Banks has crossed the forbidden door as she was pictured with AEW star Danhausen in her first public appearance since walking out of WWE.

A couple of months ago, The Boss walked out of RAW alongside her partner Naomi. Neither of the stars has returned to the promotion since they were called unprofessional in an official statement, stripped of their Women's Tag Team Championship, and suspended indefinitely by WWE.

The Boss recently attended C2E2, a convention held in Chicago, alongside her tag team partner, in her first public appearance since she was reportedly released from the company.

While there are doubts over her immediate future in pro wrestling, one snap from the convention will have fans talking. As seen in a tweet by AEW star Danhausen, the pair were pictured together at the event.

Check it out below:

Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan have taken over the duties of Vince McMahon following his retirement. Since then, reports have emerged that WWE is making efforts to mend its relationship with Sasha Banks under new leadership.

AEW World Champion CM Punk supported Sasha Banks after her WWE walkout

Despite her walkout being labeled 'unprofessional' by WWE, CM Punk made sure to let fans know that he stood by her during his appearance at San Diego Comic-Con.

"I got f**king bloodied for it. To watch somebody else stand up and walk out, I'm always going to support that, 100 f**king percent. I've never met Mercedes [Sasha Banks], I don't know her, but I definitely feel solidarity with her. I know how that place is. I know how women are treated there," he said. (H/T Fightful)

player/coach @CMPunk Doesn’t matter if your opinion of your coworker is positive or negative. Stand with them. Because they’ll do the same thing to you and you’ll wish someone helped. Trust me. You’re expendable. Together you’re unstoppable. Doesn’t matter if your opinion of your coworker is positive or negative. Stand with them. Because they’ll do the same thing to you and you’ll wish someone helped. Trust me. You’re expendable. Together you’re unstoppable.

CM Punk is perhaps best known for his time in WWE. He would echo common complaints among fans and critics, cutting intense promos such as his 'Pipebomb.'

He, like Banks, walked out of the promotion following Royal Rumble 2014. He received the official papers of his release on the day of his marriage to fellow wrestler AJ Lee.

Do you think Sasha Banks should go to AEW? Will she return to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

A former WWE writer just compared Roman Reigns' streak to The Undertaker's here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far