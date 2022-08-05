Potential spoiler on Sasha Banks’ return to WWE

Did the LA Rams accidentally confirm Sasha Banks' return to WWE?

Earlier this week, it was reported that WWE had reached an agreement for Banks and Naomi to return to the company. It was speculated that they could appear as early as this week.

The duo didn't appear on Monday Night RAW, but could they be returning to the brand they were originally part of to begin with, SmackDown? A recent announcement from the LA Rams might be hinting at that.

Earlier this week, the Los Angeles Rams announced that Banks (under her real name of Mercedes Varnado) would take part in their 2022 Celebrity Flag Football Game as part of Team Donald.

The Rams posted the updated team rosters on their Instagram page, and Sasha Banks is no longer listed to appear at tomorrow night's event. This has immediately led to speculation that The Boss and Glow Connection could make their WWE return Friday night on SmackDown.

Will Sasha Banks return tomorrow night on WWE SmackDown?

While Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE before an episode of Monday Night RAW, The Boss and Glow Connection were officially part of the SmackDown brand.

With the WWE Women's World Tag Team Titles, it allowed Banks and Naomi to appear for both shows as long as they had the championships.

If the duo make their return to the company soon, it would make sense for them to appear on SmackDown first due to Monday Night RAW currently having a much deeper women's roster. Will it happen? We'll find out soon enough.

Matt Black @RAWFShowtime Sasha Banks is no longer listed for tomorrow's Rams celebrity football game... Hmm... 🤔🤔🤔 Sasha Banks is no longer listed for tomorrow's Rams celebrity football game... Hmm... 🤔🤔🤔 https://t.co/xdjA0UVwtL

What do you make of Mercedes Varnado no longer being advertised for the LA Rams Celebrity Flag Football game? Do you think this means that she will return tomorrow night on WWE SmackDown? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Who does Cesaro think is the best wrestler in the world? Click here to find out, folks.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Sasha Banks return to SmackDown on Friday? Yes No 25 votes so far