"I got f-cking bloodied for it" - Former WWE Champion shares their strong feeling towards Sasha Banks' walkout

CM Punk is firmly on Sasha Banks's side after her WWE walkout, as he discussed the situation with The Hashtag Show at San Diego Comic-Con.

Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE earlier this year over the general booking direction of the women's tag division. They relinquished their tag titles, were suspended indefinitely, and labeled unprofessional in an official statement from the company.

The duo is yet to be seen back on television, however, there have been reports that they may return soon.

One star who has stood in their corner throughout the whole situation is AEW World Champion and former WWE Superstar, CM Punk. Punk admitted that he doesn't know Banks on a personal level but, due to his own tumultuous time with the promotion, he is firmly on her side:

"I got f-cking bloodied for it. To watch somebody else stand up and walk out, I'm always going to support that, 100 fucking percent. I've never met Mercedes, I don't know her, but I definitely feel solidarity with her. I know how that place is. I know how women are treated there." (H/T Fightful)

CM Punk was released from WWE after his last in-ring appearance at the Royal Rumble in 2014. He left the promotion on bad terms as he was given his release papers on the day of his marriage to AJ Lee. He only returned to wrestling last year with AEW, having taken a seven-year break after his 2014 release.

The AEW Champ doesn't believe the culture will change in WWE despite Vince McMahon's retirement

CM Punk has always been vocal about WWE and the way the promotion has been run, often targeting top brass like Vince McMahon and Triple H.

He was one of the many names in the industry to offer their opinion when Vince announced his retirement:

"You think because he tweeted that 'I'm retired' that he's not going to be hands-on? I don't think the structure there, the....what's the word I'm looking for...I don't think the culture there changes at all. It is what it is." [H/T - Fightful]

Punk first opined that the company wouldn't be better off when Vince was gone, back when he cut his infamous 'Pipebomb' promo. He prophesied that the company would be taken over by "his idiotic daughter and doofus son-in-law," a reference to Stephanie McMahon and Triple H respectively.

As Punk predicted, Triple H and Stephanie have assumed leadership following Vince's retirement.

