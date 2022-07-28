"You think because he tweeted" - Former WWE Champion thinks culture won't change even after Vince McMahon's retirement

AEW World Champion CM Punk thinks that WWE's culture won't change even after Vince McMahon's retirement.

McMahon has been the pioneer behind World Wrestling Entertainment for decades. Naturally, the wrestling world was shocked when the former Chairman decided to retire at the age of 77. On July 23, WWE and McMahon broke the news through social media, leaving fans and wrestlers divided.

CM Punk is familiar with WWE, having worked with them for years before deciding to walk out of the company in 2014. Speaking with Absolute Geek Podcast at San Diego Comic-Con, Punk revealed his doubts that anything will change in WWE's culture even after McMahon's departure from the company:

"You think because he tweeted that 'I'm retired' that he's not going to be hands-on? I don't think the structure there, the....what's the word I'm looking for...I don't think the culture there changes at all. It is what it is." [H/T - Fightful]

Punk and McMahon had issues in the past which led to the former walking out of the company. It will be interesting to see if Punk's statement comes true or not.

Vince McMahon faced CM Punk on WWE RAW in 2012

In 2012, Punk completed 365 days as WWE Champion. Punk turned heel and began working with Paul Heyman during this time.

The Straight Edge star was a dominant champion who wasn't ready to back down. However, he began cheating during his matches as he aligned himself with Heyman. Vince McMahon had enough of Punk's shenanigans and decided to confront the Straight Edge Superstar on WWE RAW.

After a heated segment between the two, Vince McMahon booked himself in a match with Punk. McMahon showcased his ruthless side when he attacked Punk with kendo sticks. However, neither won the match as Punk escaped interference from Ryback. Punk was then given an ultimatum to decide his next opponent.

The two options were John Cena and Ryback, whom Punk had previously defeated. In the end, Punk defended the title at Survivor Series against both superstars and won. It also marked the debut of The Shield, who assisted Punk in the win.

