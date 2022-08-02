"It’s not like it’s 100% done" - Reported update on Sasha Banks and Naomi's WWE return 

Sasha Banks and Naomi's return to WWE is not a 100% guarantee as per the latest reports.

Both women have not been seen on WWE programming since May 2022. Sasha and Naomi walked out of WWE Raw dissatisfied with their booking. However, it was reported yesterday that the two stars could make a surprise return to the company.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that Banks and Naomi's returns are expected but not guaranteed.

"If everything goes the way it’s expected to go, they’ll be back. I don’t think that the deal was done. It’s been reported the deal was done – when I asked people in the company, it was basically, ‘Yeah that’s what it looks like is going to happen’, but it’s not like it’s 100% done or everything’s etched in stone, but the expectation is that they’ll both be back." H/T WrestleTalk

Talks of the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion's return recently sprouted after Vince McMahon retired. Triple H stepped into the role as the new head of creative.

Former WWE Superstar believes Sasha Banks will be back

Many people think The Boss will return, despite her walkout from WWE under dramatic circumstances. Former WWE Diva's Champion Paige has always been a fan of Sasha.

Speaking at Starrcast V this past weekend, former WWE Superstar Saraya (a.k.a Paige) spoke of how integral Banks is to the company's women's division.

"She's a big part of it [the women's evolution]. Everyone loves Sasha Banks, right? The Four Horsewomen, in general, are such a big part of the women's revolution. I think she'll be back. Now with Hunter in charge and taking the reigns, just SummerSlam in general showed how much WWE has changed overnight," Paige noted." H/T Fightful

With such a huge following both in and out of the company, fans will hope to see Sasha make her return to WWE sooner rather than later.

