Former WWE manager isn't a fan of AEW having an Interim Champion after CM Punk's injury (Exclusive) 

The latest episode of Rampage saw a shocking announcement from CM Punk, as he declared he would be absent for an indefinite period for surgery. The idea that an Interim Champion would be crowned, meanwhile, did not sit well with WWE veteran Dutch Mantell.

Due to an injury, The Best in The World was forced to go on a hiatus less than a week after he became the AEW World Champion. The grueling fight he had with Hangman Adam Page for the title saw him try his hardest to overcome his opponent. The taste of victory, however, was short-lived.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell suggested a different approach while CM Punk recovers.

"I would forget the interim stuff. I would just crown a new champion, and now Punk is, he's doubly teed off because now he had to give it up coz he was injured and have him come back and challenge for it again. (...) You can still make the story that he just had bad luck. And you get the people pulling for him again," Mantell noted. (3:25 - 4:29)

While Mantell's approach does seem to have its merits, Tony Khan has decided to take a different route. It remains to be seen who will be crowned the Interim Champion in the coming weeks.

Top AEW star Dax Harwood sent a heartfelt message to CM Punk recently

Following Punk's injury announcement, FTR member Dax Harwood took to Twitter to share an encouraging message for the AEW World Champion.

CM Punk recently aligned himself with the ROH Tag Team Champions, Dax Harwood and, Cash Wheeler. The trio have already christened their stable name as CMFTR.

Minutes after Punk's segment aired, Harwood shared a photo of FTR with The Best in The World while promising to hold down the fort until his return.

As of now, no return date has been revealed for Punk. Fans will have to stay tuned to see how fast the current AEW World Champion can recover to make his comeback.

