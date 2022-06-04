AEW star sends a heartfelt message to CM Punk after surgery announcement on Rampage

AEW star Dax Harwood recently took to social media to send a heartfelt message to CM Punk.

The Second City Saint made an appearance on this week's episode of Rampage. He announced that he was injured and would require surgery. FTR have developed quite a bond with the former WWE Superstar recently. They even teamed up on Dynamite this week to beat Max Caster and the Gunn Club.

The current ROH World Tag Team Champion took to Twitter to state that him and Cash Wheeler will hold the fort down until Punk comes back from injury. He also referred to their group as CMFTR.

"CMFTR We’ll hold it down until you come back. Til the wheels fall off," Harwood wrote.

CM Punk vows to come back stronger on AEW Rampage

The Second City Saint recently defeated Hangman Page to become the AEW World Champion. However, the newly-crowned champion suffered an injury and will need to undergo surgery.

CM Punk addressed the All Elite fans on Rampage this week. A visibly emotional Punk stated that the fans deserved an explanation. He went on to talk about how he wanted to continue wrestling, but he cannot right now as one of his "wheels" has stopped working.

He added that he did not want to hold the place up as there are plenty of people in the locker room like Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson, who deserve to be world champion. He also promised the fans that he would be back in a better condition.

"I am gonna show you exactly why I will come back bigger, faster, stronger and hungrier than ever before. I will prove exactly why I am the Best in the World," Punk said. [1:26-1:45]

It was also announced during the show, that an interim champion will be crowned at Forbidden Door as number one contender Jon Moxley will take on the winner of a battle royal.

With Punk's reign as the AEW World Champion coming to an unfortunate halt, it remains to be seen who will become the interim champion.

From everyone at Sportskeeda, we would like to wish CM Punk a speedy recovery.

