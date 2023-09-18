Former WWE manager on Jade Cargill leaving AEW: "They didn't really give her much of a personality at all"

Former WWE manager recently shared his thoughts on the departure of AEW star Jade Cargill from the promotion. The veteran in question is Dutch Mantell.

The speculations around Jade Cargill's future have been buzzing, with reports suggesting that her AEW contract has either expired or is about to expire. There's also been talk about a potential move to WWE.

Cargill's recent loss in her TBS Championship rematch against Kris Statlander on the September 15 edition of Rampage sparked discussions about her future.

On the recent episode of Story Time with Dutch Mantell, Mantell praised Jade Cargill and expressed his disappointment in how AEW handled her character development.

"She was great in the ring. She's a big, strong girl too, but they didn't really give her much of a personality at all. She had a manager at one time, and she may have had a manager the whole time, but you never. I never really got a clear shot at what she could do inside a story because I know she went like 43-0, one loss record. But that one-loss record, that doesn't mean anything really it's a story," Mantell said. (0:23 - 0:57)

Check out the video below:

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell doesn't think Jade Cargill can match Sami Zayn's interviewing skills

With Jade Cargill leaving Tony Khan's promotion, it has also been reported that she may sign with WWE in the coming days or perhaps already has.

In the same interview, Dutch Mantell shared his thoughts on the importance of storytelling, citing the example of Sami Zayn.

"What I mean by that look at Sami Zayn. He lost every match for a year when I was watching SmackDown. And all of a sudden, they put him in something with The Bloodline, took their time with it, incorporated him in that story. And then look where it took him; he's still over today because he got in a story now he can do great interviews too," Mantell said. (0:59 - 1:29)

He continued:

"And I don't think Jade can match that because I think they did her a disservice by not teaching her how to do interviews .... I didn't like the way they handled her, and if she's gone from AEW, I don't know if she's going to WWE or not, but that's the only thing. Why would she leave?" Mantell added. (1:30 - 2:59)

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the former TBS Champion, but from the reports, it looks like she is on her way to joining the Stamford-based promotion

What are your thoughts on Jade Cargill's journey in the Jacksonville-based promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.

Please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use any quotes from this article.

What does Rhea whisper into Dom's ears? We asked her right here