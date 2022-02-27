Former WWE manager opens up about his admiration for AEW's CM Punk

Jim Cornette says that he likes CM Punk because of his unique promo ability and willingness to stand up for himself.

Cornette has always been vocal on his podcast, critiquing wrestling segments and steadfast in his opinions. At times, his larger-than-life personality may seem that he despises 'modern wrestling,' but he has a few exceptions, and Punk is one of them.

On his podcast, Jim Cornette's Drive Thru, Cornette broke down why he admires Punk so much, and though he's not in Ric Flair or Ricky Steamboat's in-ring ability, he has other things going for him.

"I'm not going to say that CM Punk is my idea of Ric Flair, Ricky Steamboat in the ring, but he has a unique promo ability," said Cornette. "And the way he thinks about things, all of his s**t is logical and makes sense. He also has the guts to stand up for himself like Mick Foley when he would quit WCW when Ollie was booking rather than get beaten into powder." [5:10 - 5:42]

Moreover, Cornette believes that though Punk does good segments on a sometimes bad TV show (AEW).

CM Punk will face MJF in a Dog Collar Match at AEW Revolution

Denise 'Hollywood Elite' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo Matches set for AEW Revolution *A THREAD*



-- AEW World Championship: Hangman Page vs Adam Cole

-- Dog Collar Match: CM Punk vs MJF

-- AEW Women's World Championship Britt Baker vs Thunder Rosa

-- Eddie Kingston vs Chris Jericho



While Punk is getting accolades from Cornette himself, he is currently feuding with MJF. While MJF got the win over the Best in the World the last time they met on Dynamite, things have escalated since.

Punk has challenged MJF to a Dog Collar Match that will take place at Revolution, and given its violent history, blood is sure to be spilled.

Do you think Punk will get the better of MJF this time? Let us know in the comments below.

