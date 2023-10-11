Former WWE manager lavishes praise on Jake Roberts’ backstage influence in AEW (Exclusive)

Jake Roberts is one of the most experienced members of the AEW roster. A former WWE manager has praised the veteran's influential backstage presence. The name in question is Teddy Long.

Roberts made his AEW debut in March 2020 to confront Cody Rhodes, warning The American Nightmare that an evil presence would arrive in the company. This led to the debut of the Hall of Famer's on-screen client, Lance Archer.

During his tenure, Roberts has been one of the many legends in AEW that young stars can turn to for advice. On the latest edition of The Wrestling Time Machine, former SmackDown general manager Teddy Long mentioned that the wrestling legend could guide All Elite Wrestling's up-and-coming talents.

"I don't think they're going to look so much as to Edge because they've got other great people there, too. I love Jake Roberts, Jake Roberts is there, you know what I mean? Jake Roberts is another guy who thinks like me; he's relaxed, and he's happy now. He just wants to live the rest of his life and give back to the business."

Long added that stars backstage could also be open to advice from other veterans like Adam Copeland and Arn Anderson.

"So with people like Jake there, you know Jake will make good decisions. Jake knows how to sit down and get along with people, he knows how to talk to the guys. You've got Arn Anderson, who's there, you know what I mean? Great guy, so there are people right there the talent can certainly go to, but if Edge has something to say, I'm pretty sure someone will take the time to listen." [3:35 - 4:14]

Jake Roberts might not have been a mentor to an AEW star if plans hadn't changed

As mentioned earlier, Jake Roberts has mentored Lance Archer since The Murderhawk Monster arrived in AEW. But another name was considered to portray Archer's manager.

During a recent appearance on the Perched on the Top Rope podcast, Archer revealed that Vickie Guerrero was pitched to be his manager before the role went to Roberts.

Vickie ended up being the manager of Nyla Rose and Marina Shafir before departing AEW earlier this year.

