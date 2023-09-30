Released AEW name could have taken Jake Roberts' part as a mentor, says Lance Archer 

Lance Archer recently revealed that there was a possibility for a released AEW name to take Jake Robert's place as his mentor.

Archer made his first All Elite Wrestling appearance in March 2020. Since his debut, the AEW star has been managed by the WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts. But another name was being discussed initially for the role of his manager.

Speaking on Perched On The Top Rope, Archer said there were plans to bring Vickie Guerrero in as his manager, but the company ultimately went with Jake Roberts. The 46-year-old star added that his style and character meshed well with that of Roberts, and things might have been a lot different with Vickie, who was a better fit with Nyla Rose.

"I'm trying to remember specifically. They were bringing Vickie [Vickie Guerrero] in at the time. I think Vickie was one of the possibilities. Ultimately, it was decided Jake and I together, especially with his style and character and my style and character, it fit well together in comparison to... not that Vickie and I couldn't and wouldn't have worked, it would have just been such a difference between who she is and what I was. She fit very well with Nyla [Nyla Rose] and the same when they decided Jake and I would be paired together," Lance Archer said. (H/t Fightful)

Vickie Guerrero's contract with All Elite Wrestling expired in February this year and was not renewed by the company.

During the interview, The Murderhawk Monster also praised Jake Roberts for helping him improve his promo skills and finding his voice and added that the veteran was invaluable to his career.

Lance Archer wants his AEW Collision debut against Ray Fenix

On Perched On The Top Rope, Lance Archer was asked to pick an opponent for his AEW Collision debut. The 46-year-old selected the AEW International Champion as his opponent of his choice.

"My debut opponent on Collision, that's the funny part. I haven't actually been on collision yet. Man, you know what, since he just won the title last night, and we've had an amazing match in the past, I'll say Rey Fenix," Archer said.

Ray Fenix won the International Championship from Jon Moxley at the AEW Dynamite Grand Slam in a controversial fashion as the member of Blackpool Combat Club suffered a concussion towards the end of the match and was unable to kick out during the three count.