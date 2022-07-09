"A hard-hitting match" - Former WWE manager praises Eddie Kingston's match against rising star on AEW Rampage (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell has praised Eddie Kingston's match against Konosuke Takeshita from this week's episode of AEW Rampage.

The two men opened the show in a back-and-forth match and the closing segment proved just how competitive this bout was. Kingston hit Takeshita with a spinning back first before being hit with a knee strike. The Mad King hit another back fist, which proved to be the killer blow as he picked up the win.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Smack Talk, Mantell discussed the hard-hitting match and also praised the closing segment.

"The match was a hard-hitting match. What I liked about it, at the finish, both guys sold it, both of them stayed down. Kingston was lighting that kid up with the chops and the people can hear that. So when you can hear it, you know well, he's not working with it, he's not pulling it. They went about 18 minutes, that's about normal for AEW, long first match, it's what you want," said Mantell. [52:59-53:33]

Eddie Kingston will face Chris Jericho in a Barbed Wire Death Match on Dynamite

Eddie Kingston has been feuding with Chris Jericho for months now. On the latest edition of Dynamite, the Jericho Appreciation Society also set their sights on Ruby Soho, as Tay Conti smashed the former WWE star's hand against a car door.

Following his win over Konosuke Takeshita on Rampage, The Mad King put Jericho and his group on notice. AEW then confirmed a huge Barbed Wire Death Match between the two arch-rivals for the July 20 edition of Dynamite.

During the match, the Jericho Appreciation Society will also be locked inside a shark cage that will be hanging above the ring.

At Revolution 2022, Kingston had beaten Jericho via submission. This led to a series of matches involving the two men, including a recent Blood and Guts match.

