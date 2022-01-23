"All they had to do was stand there" - Former WWE manager praises Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson, reveals the benefit of working for AEW (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell has praised Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson, following their interaction on the latest edition of AEW Rampage.

In the aftermath of Moxley's return match, he was confronted by Danielson while making his way out of the arena. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion stood in Moxley's way and simply clapped in his face.

During the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell claimed that one of the positives about AEW is their ability to let superstars be themselves.

"And while they are not in their WWE characters is because AEW lets them go,'' said Dutch Mantell. ''Wrestlers didn't use to have this stuff and guys got over on their own, that's what you're letting them do in AEW."

Mantell took note of the fact that Moxley and Danielson only had to stand and look at each other to plant the seeds for a future storyline.

"All they had to do was stand there and look at each other and Moxley is MOX and Bryan is Bryan and they let it go. But the seed is already planted." - added Dutch Mantell.

Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson are expected to engage in a heated rivalry going forward

Jon Moxley finally made his return to AEW programming on the latest episode of Dynamite. Moxley addressed the crowd upon his return and it was soon confirmed that he would face Ethan Page in his first match back in Tony Khan's promotion.

On the latest edition of Rampage, Moxley defeated Page in an incredible singles match after the latter passed out from a brutal submission courtesy of the former AEW World Champion.

As Jon Moxley exited the arena, Bryan Danielson made his presence known. This was Danielson's first appearance since failing to beat Hangman Adam Page in the rematch for the AEW World Championship.

In the coming weeks, the feud between MOX and Danielson is expected to unfold and the two men could have a match at some point at one of AEW's big shows.

