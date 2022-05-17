"I would have rather seen this match in NXT" - Former WWE manager savagely criticizes Adam Cole's recent AEW bout

Jim Cornette had harsh words for Adam Cole's recent match against Dax Harwood in AEW.

Last week's Dynamite saw the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarter-Finals begin with Adam Cole facing Dax Harwood. While both wrestlers fought tooth and nail for the win, Cole was able to get the FTR member to tap out.

While reviewing the match on his podcast, The Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE manager stated his belief that Adam Cole was not his best self in the fight.

Honest to god I would have rather seen this match in NXT. I think because then... Adam Cole would have been there for it. It wouldn't have just been Dax. The Adam Cole that we knew and loved would have been involved in that one too. (0:18 - 0:34)

Furthermore, Jim Cornette was also not happy with how the Panama City Playboy won fairly despite being a heel in AEW.

"You've got two guys that are comparable in terms of the way they're being presented. FTR the top tag team or the they're just not the champions but they're the top tag team. Cole's one of the top singles guys. The heel should, if he's gonna beat the babyface, the babyface should have an out so the ribs kind of work but i'm still just I'm gobsmacked that the heel without cheating, that anybody thinks it's a good idea for the heel to make the baby face quit without cheating in really any shape or form to lead to it." (4:04 - 4:47)

Adam Cole's win in the Owen Hart Cup qualifiers means he will face Jeff Hardy in the semi-finals. Fans will have to stay tuned to see who comes out on top in their bout.

AEW star Dax Harwood recently shared a message after losing to Adam Cole

While Adam Cole may have won the match, Dax Harwood believes he did not "fail".

The aforementioned match saw Dax Harwood put up a formidable defense against the Undisputed Elite Leader. Despite his impressive resilience, Dax did not win the bout in the end.

The ROH and AAA Tag Champion expressed his gratitude to AEW fans in a tweet shortly after the match, stating that he did not fail despite losing the qualifiers.

"I’m just a 5’10 North Carolinian with a less than ideal body. Y’all shouldn’t like me, but I’m damn sure happy y’all do. I went to failure tonight; but I didn’t fail," Harwood tweeted.

While Dax Harwood is out of the running for the Owen Hart Foundation Cup, he still has plenty of opportunities in AEW. Only time will tell how he progresses from this point on.

