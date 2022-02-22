"Danielson makes it look effortless" - Former WWE manager showers praise on Bryan Danielson for match on AEW Dynamite

Bryan Danielson has had a slew of great matches since coming to AEW. Former WWE manager Jim Cornette had a lot of praise for the American Dragon after his match against Lee Moriarty on AEW Dynamite.

Lee Moriarty, Daniel Garcia, and Wheeler Yuta were the three young stars that Bryan Danielson named as future prospects he would like to train. He presented that as a proposition to Jon Moxley. The leader of the YES Movement proposed that the former AEW World Champion, and he started a stable with the aforementioned names.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, the former Midnight Express said the following:

"Danielson elevated Lee Moriarty by completely outwrestling him. And beat him. But because he made him look better than he ever has and gave him enough but not too much chances, it worked. Danielson makes it look effortless. He slaps the s**t out of him. Then he lets him shine. But Danielson stays in control. He's in control when they go to the break, he's in control when they come back. But now he lets Moriarty do a bunch more s**t." [1:22-1:57]

Jim Cornette had more praise for Bryan Danielson for his match on AEW Dynamite

Jim Cornette continued to praise the 2-time WrestleMania main eventer, stating that even though the match went long, Bryan Danielson made it look effortless.

"But it's not about the length that everybody says, well, so and so shouldn't have gone that long. Here was an example. Danielson went long with Moriarty, but it was good because he knew what he was doing. It taking your time and getting time. It can be a 15 minute match without being competitive without being that WrestleMania main event. It can be 15 minutes because the star is cocky and toying with the guy and it kills a little time and gets a little heat on the star." [1:58-2:32]

Bryan Danielson is doing some of the best work of his career in AEW. While he had some great matches in WWE, his style was held back a bit. Tony Khan hasn't put any such restrictions on the American Dragon, and every time we see him in the ring, it's a total treat. His potential match against Jon Moxley at Revolution is likely to be a banger.

