Former WWE megastar roasted by AEW talent ahead of high-stakes match

A former WWE megastar was roasted by an up-and-coming AEW talent ahead of a high-stakes match. The megastar would not have expected this kind of offense.

For the last few weeks, Mercedes Mone has been feuding with Billie Starkz. The two have been in each other's faces, and it was announced last week that they will meet in a match on Dynamite this week.

Billie Starkz seems to have done her homework on the former WWE star after Harley Cameron showed everyone that it can be done. Starkz took to Twitter to post an animation of a train getting derailed and said that would be Mone’s situation come this Wednesday.

She wrote:

“The #MoneTrain on Wednesday #AEWDynamite.”

The former WWE star will no doubt be furious to see such disrespect on the internet and seek payback on AEW Dynamite.

Former WWE star Mercedes Mone reveals frustration with fans

Mercedes Mone plays the role of a cocky heel in AEW, and she is so good at it that many fans genuinely despise her.

However, in a recent appearance on the Sackhoff Show, she revealed her frustration with the fans and how they get to her. She said:

“But at the same time, dealing with social media, people just legit think that I’m this character on TV. So sometimes it’s annoying whether fans can be aggressive with who they think that I am. But, I’d rather play a role of somebody else than, you know, playing Mercedes Varnado on a daily for these people.”

It's a testament to the character of Mercedes Mone that she plays the character so well that fans actually think she is like that in real life. However, as she clarified, she would not let it affect her and would continue with her job.

