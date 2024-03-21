Former WWE name allegedly wrote Mercedes Mone's AEW Dynamite promo - Reports

According to a recent report from Dave Meltzer, a former WWE name allegedly wrote Mercedes Mone's Dynamite promo. The person in question is Jen Pepperman.

The CEO made her second appearance for Tony Khan's promotion on this week's edition of Wednesday Night Dynamite and delivered a solid promo on the show.

While speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer claimed that he believes Jen Pepperman, a former WWE writer who now works for AEW, wrote Mercedes Mone's promo as it felt very WWE-esque.

"Mercedes Mone, when she came out, this is not right or wrong, it's just 180 degree different approaches, Mercedes came out and the whole segment to me felt like WWE. Which is not a dirty word, it just felt like WWE. She's out there doing her dance and doing a very practiced ring entrance, and she's doing a WWE promo with trying to certain words and everything very scripted like WWE. Of course, Jen Pepperman, (former) WWE writer, probably wrote this promo for her. I'm watching this going like, 'This feels very WWE, very produced,'" Metlzer said.

Expand Tweet

WWE veteran is unsure if Mercedes Mone is going to be profitable for AEW

While speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Wrestling with Russo, Vince Russo expressed his concern over Mercedes Mone's signing with AEW. He believes that the star is not going to be very profitable for the promotion.

"It's literally a hamster on the wheel! Round and round and round. Throw people in. Round and round and round. Come on! What is she gonna do? When we have no idea that amount of money he paid her. Is she going to move the needle?" Russo said.

Check out the entire episode below:

The CEO made her AEW debut on last week's special episode of Dynamite titled "Big Business." She opened the show by addressing her hometown crowd in Boston and also closed the night by saving Willow Nightingale from TBS Champion Julia Hart and Sky Blue.

Cody Rhodes was NOT A MISTAKE. Go back to the day he was born by clicking HERE

Poll : Do you think AEW will benefit from hiring Mercedes? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion