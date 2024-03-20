"What is she gonna do?" - WWE veteran doesn't think Mercedes Mone will "move the needle" in AEW (Exclusive)

A former WWE writer doesn't think Mercedes Mone could be a game-changer signing for AEW despite signing a multi-year deal with the company. Vince Russo has raised questions if Mone could "move the needle" for All Elite Wrestling.

Mone's blockbuster debut for AEW at last week's Big Business episode of Dynamite brought many eyeballs to the promotion. Considering just how massive a star Mercedes Mone is, thanks in part to her incredible decade-long run in WWE, there's every chance she could change the fortunes of AEW's women's division.

Vince Russo, however, is not sure if Mone could have much of an impact. On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, the former WWE personality mentioned how Tony Khan had the habit of bringing in popular free agents but doing nothing of note with them. He thinks Mone could have a similar fate.

"It's literally a hamster on the wheel! Round and round and round. Throw people in. Round and round and round. Come on! What is she gonna do? We have no idea the amount of money he paid her. Is she going to move the needle?" said Vince Russo. [6:36 - 6:54]

Mandy Rose on Mercedes Mone's AEW debut

In a recent interview, Mandy Rose was asked about her former WWE colleague's recent AEW debut. Rose said that a performer of The CEO's stature could elevate the women's division of All Elite Wrestling to unforeseen levels with her star power.

"I think she's really gonna bring something special to AEW and the women's division as a whole. I mean someone like Sasha, Mercedes, you know; she's a trailblazer, and I think what she did was very admiring and like you said, you know, it's scary, like you said. She was one of the top women in the women's division, and she wasn't really happy with what was going on, and she betted on herself, and did what she had to do, and at the end of the day, I mean, she's happy!" said Mandy Rose.

It'll be interesting what lies ahead for Mercedes Mone in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

