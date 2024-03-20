"It's scary" - Mandy Rose breaks silence on Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) choosing AEW over WWE

Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) made her AEW debut on Dynamite: Big Business on March 13, 2024. Former WWE star Mandy Rose recently commented on the massive development.

The CEO was injured in May last year, putting her on the shelf for several months. When the rumors of her return started circulating on social media, nobody knew whether she would join a new promotion like AEW or re-sign with WWE. Despite being a massive name in the global juggernaut during her previous run, Moné chose to ink a deal with the Tony Khan-led company.

On a recent edition of her Power Alphas Podcast, Mandy Rose lauded Mercedes Moné for boldly choosing AEW over WWE. She also highlighted how it was a "scary" move, considering Moné was already an established name in the Stamford-based promotion.

"I think she's really gonna bring something special to AEW and the women's division as a whole. I mean someone like Sasha, Mercedes, you know, she's a trailblazer, and I think what she did was very admiring and like you said, you know, it's scary, like you said. She was one of the top women in the women's division, and she wasn't really happy with what was going on and she betted on herself and did what she had to do, and at the end of the day, I mean, she's happy."

Mercedes Moné was seemingly supposed to work with Megan Thee Stallion at SummerSlam

Mojo Rawley recently appeared as a guest on the Power Alphas Podcast hosted by Mandy Rose and Tino Sabbatelli.

During the conversation, the former 24/7 Champion disclosed that Mercedes Moné was supposed to work with Megan Thee Stallion at one of the previous editions of SummerSlam, but the plan didn't materialize.

"Megan Thee Stallion was there. She was sitting at the table next to us. I didn't realize, but I guess she was going to do something with Mercedes at WWE SummerSlam in years previous, and it just never materialized and fell through for one reason or another. We all know how those situations can go, and they get crazy," Rawley said.

Moné is now an AEW star and set to make her next appearance on this week's episode of Dynamite. She is happy to be in the Jacksonville-based company but has also confirmed that she is open to potentially returning to WWE in the future.

