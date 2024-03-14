Mercedes Mone breaks silence with a five-word message after AEW Big Business

Former WWE Women's Champion Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) has sent a message to fans following her blockbuster AEW debut on Dynamite: Big Business in Boston.

After months of rumors and teases, Mercedes Mone finally made her much-anticipated appearance on AEW TV this week. She had much to say in her first promo, as she thanked the fans for standing by her in her highs and lows. The CEO also addressed her unfinished business with Willow Nightingale during the segment.

Tony Khan soon released the traditional 'All Elite' graphic for Mone on Twitter and welcomed her to the Jacksonville-based promotion. The former Sasha Banks reacted to the post in her own style as she sent the following message:

"Say hello to your #CEO," Mone tweeted.

WWE legend calls Mercedes Mone's debut a smart move

Mercedes Mone didn't keep fans waiting and kicked off this week's Dynamite. WWE legend Bully Ray believes Tony Khan made an intelligent move by having The CEO start the show.

On the Busted Open podcast, Ray praised Khan for booking Mone's segment at the beginning of the program.

"Mercedes hopefully kicked this show off really hot for them, with a strong number in which people stuck around. It's a very smart way to open the show. I mean, people kind of knew that she was debuting tonight. If you did, you got what you wanted right off the bat. Smart move by Tony Khan. He did not keep the fan base waiting. He didn't keep the fan base at home waiting, but most importantly, he didn't keep the people in the arena sitting on their hands and waiting."

Mone later appeared at the end of the show, shocking everyone by joining forces with Willow Nightingale and attacking Julia Hart. It remains to be seen what Khan has in store for her in the coming weeks.

