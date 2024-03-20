Mercedes Mone was supposed to work with Megan Thee Stallion at SummerSlam, says 7-time WWE champion

Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks, and Megan Thee Stallion were reportedly set to work together as part of SummerSlam Premium Live Event a few years ago. A former WWE Superstar made this revelation during a recent podcast episode. That would be Mojo Rawley.

It was rumored that Mercedes Mone would return to WWE for some time before she finally made the move to AEW. The Boss could have worked with Megan Thee Stallion if plans came to fruition on a previous edition of SummerSlam.

The seven-time 24/7 Champion recently appeared on the Power Alphas Podcast with Mandy Rose and Tino Sabbatelli. He narrated a story about when he was at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards, supporting his friend Mone, and Megan Thee Stallion was also in attendance.

"We went out there for the Crunchyroll Anime Awards. Mercedes Mone is a massive anime fan, so we were trying to find something for her in that world and Crunchyroll is essentially the Netflix of Anime. I had no idea the world out there, the scope of the anime community. We got Mercedes on, she's going to be doing some exciting work with Crunchyroll. One of the things was to go to their anime awards and be a presenter," Mojo Rawley said.

Rawley added that Megan was sitting at the table next to them. She was supposed to work with Mone in a SummerSlam segment a few years ago, but things did not materialize.

"Megan Thee Stallion was there, she was sitting at the table next to us. I didn't realize, but I guess she was going to do something with Mercedes at WWE SummerSlam in years previous, and it just never materialized and fell through for one reason or another. We all know how those situations can go and they get crazy. She was cool. She is tall. I didn't realize how tall she was. That was the first thing she said. She stood up, 'Ya'll didn't realize how tall ya girl was.' I was like, 'Nope, I definitely didn't,'" Mojo Rawley said. [H/T Fightful]

Mojo did not recall the year when the incident took place or which edition of SummerSlam the two were pitched to work together at.

Mercedes Mone recently made her AEW debut after leaving WWE

Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks, and Naomi walked out of WWE in May 2022. The Stamford-based company reportedly held many negotiations with the two superstars, but things did not fall into place.

Mone went to Japan, where she worked for New Japan Pro-Wrestling for some time. The CEO returned to the United States of America, and many people expected her to join WWE again.

While Naomi made her return to the Stamford-based promotion at the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match, The Boss did not have any plans about returning to WWE. Mercedes recently made her AEW debut at Dynamite: Big Business event in Boston, Massachusetts. Her signing will definitely help the Jacksonville-based promotion bolster its women’s division in the coming months.

Poll : Do you want to see Megan Thee Stallion make an appearance for WWE? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion