Former WWE name confirms departure from Tony Khan's AEW

A former WWE talent whose contract with AEW recently expired gave his first message following his departure from the promotion. The star in question was none other than Jeeves Kay.

Kay, formerly known as VSK, has been with the promotion since 2020. He has also gotten to compete in IMPACT, and ROH, and had a brief stint as enhancement talent for tag teams in WWE, where he got to share the ring with The Viking Raiders in 2019. In AEW, he became a member of the heel faction, The Trustbusters, starting first as a butler, but gradually ending as a key member of the faction.

On Twitter, Jeeves Kay shared a straightforward message about his contract expiration. He mentioned that he did not need to make long messages that other wrestlers make when they depart their promotions, but simply stated his time with AEW was finished, and it was now time to move to better things.

"Don’t expect a notes app post…Jeeves is Dead. Now let’s have some fun"

Expand Tweet

Another star departs from AEW

Surprisingly, VSK's departure from AEW was not the first of the week. As of yesterday, Zack Clayton has also reportedly left the promotion.

Clayton joined the Jacksonville-based promotion back in 2020, but it was only last year that he was given a chance to be a full-time performer. During the year, he had appearances on Dark and on ROH TV, with his last match being back in July against Dalton Castle.

It was confirmed by WrestleZone that Clayton was leaving the company. It seemed as if his deal with them was a one-year contract that has now expired, making him a free agent.

Expand Tweet

At this point in the company's history, a lot of members of the promotion's roster are having their contracts expiring soon, with many more to come. Several stars have already departed the company to explore other options, and it will be interesting to see who else makes the move.

Who do you think might leave All Elite Wrestling once their contract expires? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video How Kevin Owens betrayed everyone to rise to the top of WWE