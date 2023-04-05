Former WWE name reveals they have approached AEW

A number of WWE Superstars have jumped ship to AEW in recent years, including behind-the-scenes personnel as well. But which former WWE employee actually offered to work for All Elite Wrestling?

The answer is Jim Johnston, the legendary composer for WWE who created some of the most famous entrance themes and pay-per-view themes in wrestling history.

Johnston is responsible for providing fans with pieces of music such as Stone Cold Steve Austin's glass-shattering entrance theme, Kane's legendary "Slow Chemical," and The Undertaker's ominous gong that has people on their feet whenever they hear it.

On This Day in WWE @OTD_in_WWE



Man, could Jim Johnston write an entrance theme



#OnThisDayInWWE 25 years ago, the debut of Stone Cold's iconic music, with glass smashing at the start, at In Your House: Buried Alive

It turns out that AEW could have potentially had that same magic as Jim Johnston revealed on Conrad Thompson's podcast "Conversations with Conrad" that he offered his services to All Elite Wrestling but never heard back from them.

“I actually approached AEW at one point to write some themes for them, with no interest. Now the way I approached (it), it’s very possible the people in charge never got that memo. I’d be happy to write some themes for them. I’d be happy to write some themes for WWE, but I would never want to get as immersed as I was.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

Johnston also took the time to explain what he thinks is lacking from today's entrance themes, where he feels the music today is nothing but noise.

“What does this music have to do with anything? We’ve gone from a time when you could be cooking in the kitchen, and the TV’s two rooms away, and you could tell who’s coming out to the ring. And now it’s noise to me. I don’t understand how did that transition happen where it seemed to just get down to the pure, noisy spectacle of it all, and we kind of lost that magic of, it’s all about character and storyline.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

AEW have their own set of iconic entrance themes

Despite not having someone like Jim Johnston at the helm, AEW's music has actually become one of its most unique features as they make use of a mix of licensed music from mainstream artists and their own in-house composer.

Many of AEW's most popular entrance themes come from licensed bands, with Hook using a song by Action Bronson, Orange Cassidy using a song from both the Pixies and Jefferson Starship, while CM Punk was allowed to keep his iconic "Cult of Personality" song by Living Color.

KingOfTheNorth @Kng0fTheN0rth

I'd love a review series, maybe on AEW YouTube or Honor Club, where @MikeyRukus breaks down how he creates AEW music, either via sit down interviews or something. What kind of research goes behind making his tracks, what he uses to make the tracks.

Their in-house composer Mikey Rukus has also created some of All Elite Wrestling's most memorable tracks, with Jamie Hayter's thumping rave anthem and Kenny Omega's "Battle Cry" being highlights.

All Elite Wrestling has also allowed its wrestlers to use their own music, as many members of the roster dabble in music when they aren't in the ring. The most obvious example is Chris Jericho, who uses "Judas" from his own band Fozzy, while Brody King also uses a song from his band God's Hate.

