Former WWE name's faction mocks Tony Khan

Tonight former WWE personality QT Marshall's faction poked fun at AEW President Tony Khan.

On the latest edition of AEW Rampage, the QTV segment made a return after being absent for a few weeks. During the segment, the faction was discussing how to make an impact on the new show Collision.

During the segment, Marshall asked his crew what to do for the brand-new show. Aaron Solo responded by asking if they could provide ice-creams to all the fans, referring to the WWE Ice Cream bars. A special 'one-night-only' CM Punk Ice Cream bars were given to the fans on his AEW Debut.

Then, Solo jokingly suggested that they make an announcement about making an announcement. This was seemingly a subtle shot at Tony Khan. Fans used to call out the AEW president for announcing that there is an announcement.

Following this, Harley Cameron also tried to explain that when they make an announcement, it becomes an announcement in itself.

After the segment, the former WWE name accompanied former TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs for his match. He wrestled a local talent named Caleb Crush. Hobbs made quick work of the rookie and picked up the pinfall victory.

