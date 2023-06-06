"Tony [Khan] has to be trolling at this point", "Make it stop" - Fans hilariously roast announcement of an announcement scheduled for AEW Dynamite

AEW fans are no strangers to the excitement and anticipation surrounding Tony Khan's announcements.

However, this time, it seems they have taken a different approach. As soon as news broke about Khan's upcoming announcement on the main event for AEW Collision, Twitter exploded with hilarious roasts and memes aimed at the All Elite President.

All Elite Wrestling's official Twitter account recently shared that Tony Khan has an announcement that will be unveiled during the June 7 episode of Dynamite, where Khan will disclose the main event for the first-ever episode of AEW Collision. Fans eagerly anticipate this news, as it promises to be a major highlight for the upcoming event.

While some may argue that the frequent announcements build up hype and excitement, others find it amusing and a part of the All Elite Wrestling experience. Regardless of the opinions, it's clear that Khan's announcements have become a topic of discussion and entertainment for wrestling fans on social media.

Check out the reactions below:

John @johndauria6 @AEW @TonyKhan @TBSNetwork they have so many announcement graphics for every single week LMAOOOO @AEW @TonyKhan @TBSNetwork they have so many announcement graphics for every single week LMAOOOO

Rena @Mambacita_13 @AEW @TonyKhan @TBSNetwork I need @TonyKhan to next week make a big announcement on what outfit CM Punk will be wearing for the Collision premiere @AEW @TonyKhan @TBSNetwork I need @TonyKhan to next week make a big announcement on what outfit CM Punk will be wearing for the Collision premiere 😂

The show is scheduled for June 17 at the renowned United Center in Chicago, IL. This event has been generating considerable attention due to the much-awaited comeback of CM Punk to the wrestling industry.

As the AEW Collision approaches, fans eagerly await the main event reveal, both excited to see what Tony Khan has in store.

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette says MJF's promo targeted Tony Khan's booking in AEW

AEW's booking decisions have faced criticism, and according to Jim Cornette, MJF is well aware of this. During a media scrum where Maxwell called out Tony Khan directly, confusion arose within the wrestling industry, leading some to believe he would leave the Jacksonville-based promotion.

On Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast, the veteran suggested that MJF was taking a direct shot at Tony Khan's booking.

"It’s obvious, he knew that nobody cared about the f**king four-way match and he knows that the booking is so simplistic and nonsensical at the same time. And he’s sitting there saying it and Tony f**king has to hear it. Why would he think that all these people are saying these things right in front of him and there’s not something to it?" Cornette said.

quinn @quinnbvk mjf name dropping wwe nick khan and triple h all in one sentence while tony trying to hold himself from shutting this whole media scrum down is the funniest thing i’ve seen today also mjf saying “maybe not” is so mjf name dropping wwe nick khan and triple h all in one sentence while tony trying to hold himself from shutting this whole media scrum down is the funniest thing i’ve seen today also mjf saying “maybe not” is so 😭😭 https://t.co/SlJUynX1Go

Despite the criticism, at Double or Nothing, MJF emerged victorious in the fatal four-way match, successfully retaining his world championship.

What are your thoughts on MJF openly criticizing Tony Khan's booking in his promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Brock Lesnar and 10 WWE stasr who are FREE AGENTS

Poll : 0 votes