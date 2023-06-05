Jim Cornette claims major AEW star is aware of his 'nonsensical' booking

AEW has unfortunately been on the receiving end of a lot of criticism for the booking of its various stars. According to Jim Cornette, MJF is well aware of this fact.

Friedman's heated "pipe-bomb" promo wherein he directly called out Tony Khan confused the wrestling industry and made many believe he would leave AEW. However, since then, he's become the world champion and continues to be very open with his criticism of the promotion.

Speaking on the latest episode of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the veteran seemed to allege that Friedman was taking a direct shot at Tony Khan's booking.

"It’s obvious, he knew that nobody cared about the f*king four-way match and he knows that the booking is so simplistic and nonsensical at the same time. And he’s sitting there saying it and Tony f*king has to hear it. Why would he think that all these people are saying these things right in front of him and there’s not something to it?" [21:42 onward]

During Cornette's review of the AEW Four-Pillars match, he not only consistently praised Darby Allin but even suggested that the star solely continues the feud with MJF instead, since he was the most compelling out of the three opponents.

Cornette believes that MJF doesn't need to prove himself as the AEW World Champion

The Salt of the Earth made many flaming statements during the media scrum, notably taking a massive shot at NJPW and voicing that he'd rather not compete at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door II. Additionally, he believes that he doesn't need to compete as often as the other stars.

Earlier in the same episode, Jim Cornette defended Friedman, claiming that he no longer needs to prove himself.

"In the early days of the program, we said they should have put MJF in the ring more to establish him instead of just talking. (...) But now he’s at the point where he doesn’t need to and actually being on this show it’s a danger because you never know what kind of idiot they’re gonna give you – look at Rush." [16:54 onward]

Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo



MJF talks about not defending his title every week like Orange Cassidy.



Watch the full MJF media scrum here

youtube.com/watch?v=y8xTb3… "I'm a star. I don't need to wrestle every f*cking week. I wrestle when I feel like it."MJF talks about not defending his title every week like Orange Cassidy.Watch the full MJF media scrum here "I'm a star. I don't need to wrestle every f*cking week. I wrestle when I feel like it."MJF talks about not defending his title every week like Orange Cassidy.Watch the full MJF media scrum hereyoutube.com/watch?v=y8xTb3… https://t.co/7MqEKTyMIm

Cornette also emphasized that Friedman works best when he simply does promos instead of wrestling in aimless matches. It remains to be seen if his run will be long, but MJF currently seems to be on top in All Elite Wrestling.

