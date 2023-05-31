Create

"Their greatest legend probably couldn’t lace my boots" - Top AEW star slams NJPW and calls them 'drizzling s**ts'

By Sidharth Sachdeva
Modified May 31, 2023 18:12 IST
A top AEW star has lashed out at NJPW
A top AEW star has lashed out at NJPW

AEW World Champion MJF blasted NJPW hard on the heels of his successful title defense at Double or Nothing in Las Vegas.

The Salt of the Earth continued his reign of terror on Sunday night when he defeated Darby Allin, Sammy Guevara, and Jungle Boy in the four pillars four-way match. All the men put on a barnburner contest, leaving fans on the edge of their seats before Friedman had the last laugh.

MJF, the cocky heel that he is, slid his 'BBB' onto Jungle Boy before Allin hit him with his Coffin Drop. This allowed Friedman to pin The Daredevil with a side headlock takeover, a throwback to their previous singles outing at Full Gear 2021.

While speaking at the Double or Nothing media scrum, MJF was asked if he'd wrestle at the upcoming AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view. The 27-year-old flat-out said, "f**k that," and instead slammed NJPW:

“Do I have to wrestle at Forbidden Door? F**k that. Oh God, it’s a f**king indie fed, dude. I don’t know, man. Jesus Christ. Look, with all due respect, their greatest legend probably couldn’t lace my boots. I think I would make anybody on that roster look silly, and I don’t want to waste my time. I’m a very busy man," Friedman said.

He added:

“I think New Japan Pro Wrestling sucks. Except that Great-O-Khan guy, he f**king pops me. I like him. But everyone else there is the drizzling s**ts. I don’t know. It reminds me of just like a local indie fed." (H/t - Wrestling Inc)
On Sunday, June 25th the #ForbiddenDoor opens once again, LIVE on PPV from the @ScotiaBankArena in Toronto, Canada! #AEWxNJPW https://t.co/Us4LdX7i1I

MJF breaks silence on not headlining AEW Double or Nothing

Despite being the AEW World Champion, MJF didn't headline the Double or Nothing 2023. The company decided to close out its marquee event with the Anarchy in the Arena match between The Elite and The Blackpool Combat Club.

The Devil addressed not main eventing the pay-per-view and took a sly dig at his former rival, Jon Moxley:

"No, no. Why the f*** would I want to roll around in Jon Moxley's blood? I'm f***ing good on that, okay? No thanks! (...) I'd rather not run around in all that f***ing mid-blood. Like, can we, can we get real, real quick? That's f***ing disgusting," Friedman said.
The best singles Dog collar match. The best Iron man match. The best 4 way match. The best Professional wrestler in the world.The Devil. https://t.co/yiAybWyIut

With the four pillars storyline in the history books, it will be interesting to see which AEW star or NJPW name will step up to challenge MJF next as Forbidden Door fast approaches.

What do you make of MJF's comments about NJPW? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

Real reason Cody Rhodes lost at Night of Champions and his WWE future

Quick Links

Edited by Kartik Arry
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...