Top champion reportedly suffered an injury during AEW Double or Nothing 2023

All Elite Wrestling's fifth-annual Double or Nothing event is in the books, but not everyone came out of the show at 100% as one of AEW's champions has picked up an injury.

The champion in question is the AEW World Champion MJF, who successfully defended his "Triple B" against Jack Perry, Darby Allin, and Sammy Guevara as part of the show's double main event.

During the match, it looked as though Maxwell Jacob Friedman had hurt his left arm by powerbombing Darby off the top rope, but he managed to power through and finish the match. However, it seems like the Salt of the Earth has actually injured himself performing the move.

His forearm was taped up during the scrum. PWInsider confirmed MJF suffered an injury to his forearm when Darby landed on his arm during the top rope powerbomb spot.His forearm was taped up during the scrum. #AEWDoN PWInsider confirmed MJF suffered an injury to his forearm when Darby landed on his arm during the top rope powerbomb spot.His forearm was taped up during the scrum. #AEWDoN https://t.co/1rrXn9XRlV

At the post-show media scrum, MJF was seen sporting a cast on his left forearm, seemingly confirming the fears that the AEW World Champion got hurt during the Four Pillars four-way. Mike Johnson of PWInsider later confirmed these fears.

Max's arm wasn't singled out by journalists or Tony Khan as a real point of concern, so the idea of a potential Interim World Champion heading into Forbidden Door looks unlikely. However, Max did single out his arm during the scrum, claiming that his "forearm is f**ked."

What is next for the the Salt of the Earth? Only time will tell!

The AEW World Champion is not looking forward to the company's next big pay-per-view

With Double or Nothing in the books, the next big show for fans to look forward to is the second-ever Forbidden Door event with New Japan Pro Wrestling on June 25, a show that MJF is not looking forward to.

During the post-show media scrum, Max was asked about a potential opponent for the Toronto spectacular at the end of June, to which the AEW World Champion voiced his disdain for NJPW, calling it an "indie fed," and saying that all of the company's legends couldn't lace his boots.

Says their greatest legend couldn't lace his boots. MJF on his disdain for NJPW calling it an INDIE FED.Says their greatest legend couldn't lace his boots. MJF on his disdain for NJPW calling it an INDIE FED. 💀Says their greatest legend couldn't lace his boots. https://t.co/U0iK0gm0s0

Max missed out on performing at last year's Forbidden Door when he cut his now infamous "Fire Me" promo on the June 1, 2022, edition of Dynamite, where he didn't return to the company until All Out that September.

