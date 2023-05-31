Bully Ray is hopeful 6-time WWE World Champion will return to AEW and challenge MJF next 

MJF has been one of the most prominent stars in the industry for quite a while now, with Bully Ray being one of his ardent admirers. The Hardcore legend feels it's time for the reigning AEW World Champion to recollide with none other than CM Punk.

Punk hasn't been seen in All Elite Wrestling ever since the infamous "Brawl Out" after the All Out 2022 pay-per-view. However, speculations are at an all-time high about the former WWE Champion making a comeback soon, most likely for the upcoming 'Collision' weekly show.

MJF successfully retained the AEW World Championship against Darby Allin, 'Jungle Boy' Jack Perry, and Sammy Guevara at the recently concluded Double or Nothing event. The exciting ''Pillars match'' lived up to the hype with some memorable moments and exciting twists.

Speaking recently on the Busted Radio podcast, industry legend Bully Ray weighed in on Punk's probable return, factoring it into the road ahead for MJF.

"Hopefully (on if CM Punk would return). I think the Punk return obviously should do well for AEW. Punk and MJF should do really well for AEW. I think it's the shot in the arm that the world title picture could use. I thought the Pillars storyline made a lot of sense but it never truly got me the way I way I was hoping it'd get me. Last night the four guys went out there and had a great match. I am glad that the story had come to an end. I am ready to see Max move on," said Bully. (46.15-46.52)

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral 2022 Wrestling Feud of the Year - CM Punk vs MJF



MJF is a walking dark reflection of CM Punk in every way. The monster in his mirror. So when these two crossed paths, what you got was a match made in hell.



Let's hope we revisit this some day in AEW. 2022 Wrestling Feud of the Year - CM Punk vs MJFMJF is a walking dark reflection of CM Punk in every way. The monster in his mirror. So when these two crossed paths, what you got was a match made in hell. Let's hope we revisit this some day in AEW. https://t.co/NFJAFiNvw8

MJF claims rivalry with CM Punk is one of the best in pro-wrestling history

The Second City Saint and MJF had arguably the most-talked-about feud in the promotion's history. From hard-hitting promos to an iconic dog collar match, the two wrestlers delighted wrestling fans across the globe.

Speaking at the Double or Nothing post-media scrum, The Devil claimed to have already had a Hall of Fame-worthy career. During his fiery rant, the 27-year-old mentioned his feuds with the likes of CM Punk and Cody Rhodes to be the best ever in the history of the sport.

"Best oratory exhibitions, best Iron Man match, best singles dog collar match, tonight I had the best four-way. Also, some of the best rivalries in the history of the sport; Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Danielson, and that’s just to name a few. I’m pretty sure if I called it quits, I’ve had a Hall of Fame career," said MJF.

(You can read more here)

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral "People close to CM Punk believe he will be at the first AEW Collision on June 17."



-- Fightful Select "People close to CM Punk believe he will be at the first AEW Collision on June 17." -- Fightful Select https://t.co/axGZwhbuuy

Following months of uncertainty, The Chicago Native seemingly teased his return to the promotion with an Instagram post. It'll be interesting to see if speculation turn into reality at Collision on June 17th.

Recommended Video Real reason Cody Rhodes lost at Night of Champions and his WWE future

Poll : Would you like to witness a reignited feud between MJF and CM Punk? Yes No 0 votes