MJF namedrops WWE RAW Superstar during AEW Double or Nothing media scrum

AEW World Champion MJF recently name-dropped a top WWE Superstar in the post-Double or Nothing media scrum. That talent is none other than 'The American Nightmare' Cody Rhodes.

The Devil faced Darby Allin, 'Jungle Boy' Jack Perry, and Sammy Guevara at All Elite Wrestling's latest pay-per-view. After a match that involved multiple twists and turns among the Four Pillars of the promotion, MJF retained his title by pinning Allin.

While speaking during the Double or Nothing media scrum, the AEW World Champion called himself one of the best wrestlers in the history of the pro wrestling business. He highlighted some of his highly acclaimed matches and mentioned some of his "best rivalries" against the likes of Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, and more.

"I’m dead serious. If I literally retire today, this is not hyperbole, I’ve had one of the best professional wrestling runs in the history of the business, that’s a fact. Best oratory exhibitions, best Iron Man match, best singles dog collar match, tonight I had the best four-way. Also, some of the best rivalries in the history of the sport; Cody Rhodes, Wardlow, CM Punk, Danielson, and that’s just to name a few. I’m pretty sure if I called it quits, I’ve had a Hall of Fame career," said MJF. [H/T Fightful]

You can check out the full results of AEW Double or Nothing HERE.

AEW star MJF also brought up WWE's potential interest in signing him

While speaking during the scrum, The Devil also spoke about WWE's possible interest in signing him after his All Elite Wrestling contract expires.

MJF claimed that Nick Khan and Triple H want him to work for the Stamford-based promotion before reassuring Tony Khan after his comments.

"When I say, 'take my ball and go home,' earmuffs Tony, everybody thinks I’m talking about WWE. Now, does Nick Khan want me to work in his company? Sure. Does Triple H want me to work in his company? Sure. [Looking at Tony], calm down, it’s fine, or maybe it’s not," MJF said. [39:26 - 39:40]

iBeast @ibeastIess Tony's reaction when MJF mentioned Nick, HHH and WWE LMFAOOOOOO



Tony's reaction when MJF mentioned Nick, HHH and WWE LMFAOOOOOO https://t.co/phVsK0LRKp

It will be interesting to see if The Salt of the Earth joins the sports entertainment juggernaut somewhere down the line.

Do you think MJF could join WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes