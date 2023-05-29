When is CM Punk allegedly returning to AEW? Everything you need to know

CM Punk seemingly sorted out his issues with the AEW locker room weeks before Double or Nothing. The Second City Saint’s return became apparent after Tony Khan announced a new show called AEW Collision for Saturdays, starting June 17. Punk himself seemed to have confirmed his return to the promotion with an Instagram post.

Following weeks of uncertainty, CM Punk recently posted a graphic of the new AEW Collision show on his Instagram story. The image had Danhausen’s face photoshopped on other stars. This is the first time Punk has explicitly promoted the show, which will reportedly see the return of the former world champion on June 17.

Screengrab from CM Punk's Instagram Story

Tony Khan confirmed last week on Wednesday Night Dynamite that AEW Collision will debut at the United Center in Chicago on the third Saturday of June. The intro video for the show features stars such as Samoa Joe, Andrade El Idolo, and Scorpio Sky.

Both Andrade El Idolo and Scorpio Sky have not appeared on AEW TV in months. The two superstars were ruled out of action due to injury. Andrade was hurt during the world trios tournament first-round match-up on the August 17, 2022, edition of Dynamite. However, he did perform on September 4 at All Out.

Sky, on the other hand, was injured months prior. He last competed on the July 6, 2022, episode of Dynamite. He dropped the TNT Championship to Wardlow in a Street Fight that night.

CM Punk had teased his return to AEW before Double or Nothing

The former WWE star had a falling out with Tony Khan’s promotion due to the events of All Out 2022. Punk was stripped of his world title and removed from AEW advertisements. Months passed, and cooler heads prevailed to sort out the matter.

Punk had apparently teased his return to the promotion before Double or Nothing. The Second City Saint posted a screenshot from a song called Collision on his Instagram story a couple of days ago. Punk had used the same tactic to tease his Rampage debut in 2021.

CM Punk is no doubt still popular with a lot of fans, and people are looking forward to his return. It remains to be seen how his potential return will go down on June 17.

