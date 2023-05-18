What is AEW Collision? Inaugural airing date and more 

AEW and its network partner Warner Bros Discovery made a huge announcement today, revealing the promotion's upcoming third official TV show, AEW Collision.

Much like the blue and red brands of WWE, it will provide fans with another live in-ring show to end the week. Many faces are expected to get a big push with the news, including former WWE Superstar Rustev, who now goes by the name Miro.

With the premiere of Collision on Saturday, June 17, All Elite Wrestling will now run three shows every week. Tony Khan already has Dynamite and the reality show All Access every Wednesday while Rampage runs on Fridays. This totals six hours every week of AEW programming, including the newly-minted show. Collision will provide new opportunities to the roster, with many stars returning from hiatus and stagnant momentum in their wrestling careers.

The premier will be in Chicago, the hometown of former AEW Champion CM Punk, who is expected to return during the new show. Khan was asked about the status of the Second City Saint during his time on CBS Radio Sports; however, he did not comment on Punk and instead talked about the promotion's success in Chicago.

Here's what Jason Sarlanis, President of Turner Networks, had to say about the launch of Collision:

“AEW’s roster of talent has expanded so quickly that we felt it needed another night to bring our audience the epic rivalries, unforgettable matches and stars they love to watch.” [H/T Deadline]

To read the full press release:… As announced at the Warner Bros. Discovery 2023 Upfront presentation today, TNT will launch a second night of professional wrestling with a new 2-hour series, #AEWCollision , starting on Saturday, June 17th LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @tntdrama To read the full press release:… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… As announced at the Warner Bros. Discovery 2023 Upfront presentation today, TNT will launch a second night of professional wrestling with a new 2-hour series, #AEWCollision, starting on Saturday, June 17th LIVE at 8pm ET/7pm CT on @tntdrama!To read the full press release:… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/roOipqNDD6

While it is still highly speculated whether CM Punk will make his return to the industry, fans can continue to look forward to the Collision debut. Several major stars are expected to headline future episodes of the show, including Thunder Rosa, Andrade El Idolo, and Samoa Joe.

Will AEW conform to a WWE-style brand split?

Now that it has been confirmed that Collision will be airing on Saturday nights starting in June, many fans can't help but pick out similarities between the two promotions. All Elite Wrestling has given the utmost importance to providing their wrestlers with greater opportunities, and a brand split similar to WWE's could very well be the next step for Khan.

While it is still unconfirmed, it was reported by Fightful Select that many of the members on the roster are under the belief that a "firm" brand split is in the works. It also appears that the different shows will keep wrestlers apart from one another likely due to issues, such as the Elite and Punk.

The working plan as of this week is a firm brand split, with some rare exceptions.



- @FightfulSelect AEW talent are expecting a hard brand split, with the exception of many AEW Champions.The working plan as of this week is a firm brand split, with some rare exceptions. AEW talent are expecting a hard brand split, with the exception of many AEW Champions. The working plan as of this week is a firm brand split, with some rare exceptions.- @FightfulSelect https://t.co/tQaPVZzT10

According to Nick Miller of Wrestling Inc, a firm brand split is not the case. Talent will be added exclusively to the Collision roster while others will stay on Dynamite, with many wrestling floating in-between when the storyline needs them to.

