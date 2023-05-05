Potential rumor killer on upcoming AEW roster split - Reports

With the addition of a new show coming to AEW's schedule, it looks as if the roster will be split down the middle in order to get more people on TV. But it seems like that might not be the case for everyone.

It's been heavily speculated that upon the debut of Collision on June 17th, the All Elite Wrestling roster will be going through a soft brand split to make the two shows feel distinct and different.

Not only that, but the split will also be used to avoid any backstage altercations between performers who don't see eye-to-eye, meaning that the likes of The Elite will be on one show while CM Punk will be on the other.

Sage @TheSageDoctor Ok I’m gonna say it I like the idea of aew getting more tv time and I think collision is a good idea but please don’t do a brand split tony just because of the elite and punk get them to work it out. Ok I’m gonna say it I like the idea of aew getting more tv time and I think collision is a good idea but please don’t do a brand split tony just because of the elite and punk get them to work it out. https://t.co/xHjFN25Z7B

However, that won't apply to everyone, as Dave Meltzer noted in the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the women's division won't be split up because there isn't enough star power to cover two primetime shows.

"The updated plan, and this will possibly change a few times, is that there will be less of a hard roster split as previously told to people who do know about it. The thought is that the split will not be hard at all with the women as they don’t believe there is enough star power to do a hard split.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

Will the brand split mean that more women will get opportunities? Only time will tell!

Collision's debut has marked the end of two AEW shows

With a two-hour show on both Wednesday and Saturday, on top of a one-hour show on Friday nights, and ROH programming on the HonorClub streaming platform, something had to give when it came to AEW's schedule.

Unfortunately, that meant both Dark and Dark: Elevation had to be canceled until further notice. The two shows that both aired on YouTube were used to introduce new talent and build up the stars of tomorrow. But with three major shows to worry about, the two YouTube shows had to be cut.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Both AEW Dark and Elevation shows have been scrapped, in favor for the new Saturday show on WBD.



I just want to say that I will miss both the Excalibur/Taz banter podcast and the pure absurdity of Paul Wight/Daddy Magic. Both AEW Dark and Elevation shows have been scrapped, in favor for the new Saturday show on WBD.I just want to say that I will miss both the Excalibur/Taz banter podcast and the pure absurdity of Paul Wight/Daddy Magic. https://t.co/WUne5jR7Kk

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast noted that the decision to cut Dark and Dark: Elevation could also have something to do with Warner Bros. Discovery wanting all of AEW's programming to be on either TNT or TBS, meaning that YouTube wasn't allowed in the deal.

