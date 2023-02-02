Former WWE name vents frustration towards Tony Khan and AEW overbooking

Tony Khan has been on the receiving end of fan frustration in regard to his booking decisions over the past year. Now, another wrestler signed to AEW has alluded to being frustrated with Khan's lack of direction toward him.

With a stacked roster and only a few hours a week to showcase all the signed talent, the cards have been stacked against Tony Khan.

Lance Archer's AEW booking has been loudly criticized online, especially since he's received numerous title shots but has never won gold in the promotion. Recently, The Murderhawk Monster took to social media to share a throwback to Hulk Hogan and Big Van Vader's widely praised feud and notably tagged AEW in the post.

"[email protected] this could be us. But….." Archer tweeted.

Lance Archer has been very vocal on social media when it comes to possible feuds and booking ideas for him. He recently called out former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega.

Tony Khan has already set his sights on his next potential signee

Khan has cultivated a reputation for signing as many stars as possible while being aware that there isn't enough time in a week to give everyone a shot. Despite this, he seems to be invested in picking up the legendary Kota Ibushi.

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan spoke about his intentions to pick up Ibushi.

"There are a lot of great free agents in the world of pro wrestling. Certainly, Kota Ibushi is a great talent. When you have a name like that, everyone in the world of pro wrestling would be very fortunate to have in their promotion. We've wanted to work with him in the past, so it's certainly something we would have to consider," Khan said. (H/T: Fightful)

AEW fans are likely already familiar with Kota Ibushi, meaning this could be a heavily praised signing at some stage. But will Tony Khan be able to fit the veteran into his already bloated roster? Only time will tell.

