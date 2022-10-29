Former WWE NXT Champion breaks silence after top AEW star's despicable actions against Billy Gunn on Rampage 

Keith Lee recently shared a four-word message following Swerve Strickland's heinous actions against Billy Gunn on AEW Rampage.

The Limitless One squashed Serpentico on this week's edition of the Friday night show. Following the bout, The Acclaimed and asked Lee about the whereabouts of Swerve Strickland and Billy Gunn. Tony Schiavone, who was present in the ring, told Anthony Bowens and Max Caster that Gunn had left early due to a family emergency.

Strickland appeared on the titantron, revealing that he had held the WWE legend hostage. He then took out a pair of pliers and seemingly cut Gunn's fingers as the latter screamed in pain.

Shortly after, Keith Lee took to Twitter to share his views on his tag team partner's despicable actions:

"I have..... no words," tweeted Keith Lee.

Swerve In Our Glory recently became the No.1 contender for The Acclaimed's AEW Tag Team Titles

On the most recent edition of Dynamite, FTR faced Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland for a shot at The Acclaimed's AEW Tag Team Titles.

After a decent back-and-forth between the two teams, Swerve In Our Glory eventually emerged victorious to set up a rubber bout with the champions.

The Acclaimed have faced Lee and Strickland on two occasions in All Elite Wrestling. The two teams first clashed at the All Out pay-per-view, with Swerve In Our Glory getting the victory that night.

In their rematch at the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite, Caster and Bowens managed to defeat their adversaries to become the tag team champions for the first time in the company.

Swerve Strickland's recent actions have added another dimension to the feud between the two teams, and his attack on Billy Gunn will surely take things up a notch or two. It will be interesting to see how The Acclaimed retaliates against Keith Lee and Strickland.

