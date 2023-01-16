Former WWE NXT Champion says he "ain't done yet" after returning from a career-threatening injury

Former WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole has stated that he is not finished yet despite the injury and is looking to return to the ring.

He sustained a concussion during a four-way IWGP World Heavyweight title match against Hangman Page, Kazuchika Okada, and Jay White at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door.

On the January 11th edition of AEW Dynamite, Cole returned after several months of being inactive. The crowd was excited as the show began and Tony Schiavone was in the ring, but the atmosphere peaked when Cole's music hit. The crowd erupted in cheers, giving him a massive ovation and showing their enthusiasm and support for him. Fans were excited to see the former NXT champion back, and his comeback was highly anticipated.

Adam Cole began his segment by addressing the audience, asking if they were ready for "story time with Adam Cole." Cole said that he was determined to be the best wrestler in AEW, also mentioned that his return may be bad news for the locker room.

Earlier today, Adam Cole posted on Twitter that despite his career-threatening injury, he is not finished and is planning to return.

"I ain’t done yet. #AdamColeBayBay #BOOM #AEWDynamite," Cole wrote.

The former WWE NXT Champion announced that he's back in AEW, determined to make a statement, and ready to take on any challenge to be the best wrestler.

Britt Baker reacts to former WWE star's surprise comeback

AEW star Britt Baker recently expressed excitement and joy upon the return of her boyfriend Adam Cole during the latest episode of Dynamite.

The former AEW Women's Champion took to Twitter to express her admiration for the former WWE NXT champion's commitment to returning to the ring for fans. The commitment comes despite the obstacles he faced during his recovery.

"For months the only time Adam Cole left the house was to go to bran/physical therapy appointments. There was a time he wasn't allowed to fly on planes or do anything more than go for a walk. I'm so damn proud of how hard he worked every single day to get back to you all," Britt Baker wrote.

Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter came out on top in their bout against Saraya and Toni Storm on AEW Dynamite, thanks to a blunder made by Hikaru Shida during her interference.

