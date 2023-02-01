Former WWE NXT North American Champion puts locker room on notice with a six-word message

A former WWE NXT North American Champion sent a stern warning to the entire AEW locker room with this latest post on social media.

Swerve Strickland signed with All Elite Wrestling at last year's Revolution Pay-Per-View and made his in-ring debut five days later. He teamed up with Keith Lee and won the AEW World Tag Team Championships, having a 70-day reign before dropping them to The Acclaimed.

Shortly after, Strickland viciously attacked The Limitless One and formed a heel faction, The Mogul Affiliates. The former WWE Superstar is currently in a feud with Dustin Rhodes, and the two have been going back-and-forth on social media so far.

Swerve Strickland recently took to Twitter to seemingly put the locker room on notice by claiming that he is "dangerous AF" when motivated.

"A motivated Swerve is dangerous AF," tweeted Swerve Strickland.

The Realest Swerve Strickland @swerveconfident "A motivated Swerve is dangerous AF" "A motivated Swerve is dangerous AF"

WWE legend Chris Jericho recently praised AEW star Swerve Strickland

While speaking during his appearance on WTF with Marc Maron, The Wizard spoke about the importance of TV ratings for a wrestling promotion.

Chris Jericho said that he regularly checks who draws ratings, and namedropped Swerve Strickland as "one of those guys." Jericho added that while Strickland is not a "ratings bonanza," they go up whenever he is in AEW programming.

"If you get put in that top position and you don't draw and people don't watch your matches... TV ratings are so important. I read the minute-by-minute TV ratings every week to see, how did I do? How did this guy do? Who is drawing every week? You can kind of see this pattern of whenever he's on, the ratings go up. Swerve Strickland is one of those guys. He's not a ratings bonanza, but whenever he's on, the ratings go up."

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan books the former WWE Superstar as a main event star following his heel turn in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

