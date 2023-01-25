Former WWE NXT North American Champion seemingly puts AEW locker room on notice ahead of Dynamite

A former WWE Superstar recently took to Twitter to seemingly issue a threat to the AEW locker room.

The star in question, Swerve Strickland, has been a part of Tony Khan's roster since March last year. Although he did not initially impress fans much, his alliance with Keith Lee helped him rise to prominence. He further bagged the AEW Tag Team Championship title down the line as one half of the 'Swerve in Our Glory' team.

Strickland underwent a heel turn shortly after losing his title to The Acclaimed. Showcasing a darker personality, he even went as far as to kidnap Billy Gunn and torture him in a segment.

Furthermore, The 32-year-old recently took to Twitter to post a cryptic message, seemingly putting the locker room on notice.

"I'm afraid of what I might do," Swerve Strickland tweeted.

As of now, it remains to be seen whether Swerve Strickland will make an appearance on this week's episode of Dynamite.

AEW star Swerve Strickland reportedly turned down a chance to return to WWE

Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee are apparently quite happy with Tony Khan's promotion.

In a previous report on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer spoke about All Elite stars who are potentially looking to return to the Stamford-based promotion. According to him, both members of 'Swerve in Our Glory' turned down the chance to jump ship from AEW.

“There’s guys there, Keith Lee and (Swerve) Strickland obviously, they had chances to go back and they didn’t. And they didn’t even entertain it. But a lot of the guys wanted to leave. The guys who sign there, if they’re guys who really want to be (in WWE), and just got fired and everything but can’t wait to get hired back – I don’t know that those guys have been that beneficial.” (H/T: WrestleTalk)

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager Chris Jericho on AEW ratings data: "I read the minute-by-minute TV ratings every week to see, how did I do? How did this guy do? Who is drawing every week?



Swerve Strickland is one of those guys. He's not a ratings bonanza, but whenever he's on, the ratings go up." Chris Jericho on AEW ratings data: "I read the minute-by-minute TV ratings every week to see, how did I do? How did this guy do? Who is drawing every week?Swerve Strickland is one of those guys. He's not a ratings bonanza, but whenever he's on, the ratings go up." https://t.co/JYRUGFOOhr

With Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland's partnership seemingly at an end, only time will tell what the future holds for them.

