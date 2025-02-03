Former WWE NXT Women's Champion to debut at AEW Grand Slam and cost Toni Storm? Chances explored 

In less than two weeks at AEW Grand Slam: Australia, a former WWE NXT Women's Champion could emerge as another challenge for Toni Storm. This would be another adversity for the woman looking to destroy the monster she created.

Indi Hartwell has been a star in the industry that many have been keeping an eye on. She was released by WWE in early November last year, which subjected her to 90 days of not competing as stated by a clause in her contract. This period is set to end in early February, making her a free agent.

Since AEW will be heading to her home country, this could be the perfect opportunity to not only prolong the storyline between 'Timeless' Toni Storm and Mariah May but also to introduce a new actor in this production. Hartwell, who has just begun her post-WWE career, could cost Storm the match and provide assistance to The Glamour.

This could set up a feud between Toni and the former NXT Women's Champion for the time being and push her dethroning Mariah to a later date. This would place great emphasis on the debuting Indi Hartwell and could help in continuing to build up Toni Storm as a fan-favorite babyface. Her match with her former mentee could be scheduled for a major future event like Double or Nothing or All In: Texas.

The former WWE Superstar says she has a lot left in her

Last week, Indi Hartwell reflected on her career as she was nearing the start of her journey as a free agent. The last time she appeared on TV was back in October on WWE SmackDown, where she teamed up with Candice LeRae to face Bayley and Naomi. She was released a week after that match.

In a recent video on her YouTube channel, the Australian star talked about how many have been asking about her future in wrestling. She revealed that seeing as she is only 28, she believes she has plenty of wrestling left in her.

"With each passing day, it is getting closer to my date of free agency, which is exciting, but also scary because I don’t know what the future holds. And I have been getting a lot of tweets and comments, and people in real life asking me if I’m gonna continue wrestling. It was something that I really had to think about when I got released. But come on, I’m only 28. I’m only 28. I have got so much wrestling left in me, and that’s why I’m signing these photos."

It’s not guaranteed that she will join AEW, as other major promotions might also come knocking and offer her a contract. Fans will have to stay tuned to see where she ends up.

