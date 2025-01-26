Released WWE star details future plans after restarting training

A former WWE Superstar is finally back at wrestling training three months after getting released from the Stamford-based company. The 28-year-old recently addressed a major question regarding her future.

Former NXT Women's Champion Indi Hartwell was released from her contract with the Stamford-based promotion in October 2024. Her last in-ring appearance saw her team up with Candice LeRae to take on Bayley and Naomi. Interestingly, the taped match was aired on the SmackDown after Hartwell's release.

In a recent video she shared on her YouTube channel, Indi Hartwell said that she was back in wrestling training. The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion stated she trained last Monday and Tuesday, spending three hours each night.

"The reason I didn't do it [record this video] earlier in the week is because my schedule was a little bit abnormal compared to what it usually is because I'm back at wrestling training. So, on Monday and Tuesday night, I was in the ring for 3 hours each night," she said. [From 4:58 to 5:17]

The former WWE Superstar further pointed out that several fans have been asking her if she would continue to wrestle. Hartwell stated she was only 28 and had a lot of wrestling left in her.

"With each passing day, it is getting closer to my date of free agency, which is exciting, but also scary because I don’t know what the future holds. And I have been getting a lot of tweets and comments, and people in real life asking me if I’m gonna continue wrestling. It was something that I really had to think about when I got released. But come on, I’m only 28. I’m only 28. I have got so much wrestling left in me, and that’s why I’m signing these photos," she added. [From 6:01 to 6:45]

You can check out Indi Hartwell's comments in the video below:

Indi Hartwell is set to make her first appearance following WWE release

In the same video, Indi Hartwell revealed she would make an appearance at WrestleCon in Indianapolis on February 1. The event is set to take place hours before WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

The Aussie urged the fans to meet her at WrestleCon. Hartwell noted that she would share more details about the event and other future appearances on her social media handles.

Indi Hartwell has yet to announce her return to the squared circle. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the 28-year-old.

